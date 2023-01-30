Live, streaming patient data is available via virtually any browser-based device with deep dive capability to see waveforms, trends, events, history, device settings and more. The Philips Capsule Surveillance workstation view provides an alert list across multiple patients ordered by priority.
Philips Capsule Surveillance helps to provide remote clinical oversight based on live-streaming data with potentially condition-specific, clinically actionable alerts and vendor-neutral aggregated viewing of clinical data directly from devices, including waveforms and settings.
Integrating with smartphones, pagers and VOIP phones, Philips Capsule Surveillance supports the escalation of the Philips Capsule smart notifications and source medical device alarms using IHE ACM/WCTP Interface (XML or text)
