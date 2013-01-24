Rugged, reliable, and easy-to-use, the HeartStart MRx with the DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, provides industry-leading patient monitoring capabilities, exceptional diagnostic measurements, proven resuscitation therapies, and CPR guidance.
|Solids/Water resistance
|
|Operating temperature
|
|Storage temperature
|
|Operating humidity
|
|Operating altitude
|
|Storage altitude
|
|Mechanical shock
|
|Operating vibration
|
|General storage vibration
|
|Safety
|
|Dimensions
|
|Type
|
|Resolution
|
|Wave Viewing Time
|
|Waveform
|
|Output Energy
|
|Charge Time
|
|Shock Delivery
|
|Shock-to-Shock Cycle Time
|
|Minimum Patient Impedance Range
|
|Maximum Patient Impedance Range
|
|AED Mode
|
|Recorder(a)
|
|Recorder(b)
|
|Continuous ECG Strip
|
|Auto Printing
|
|Reports
|
|Paper Size
|
|Pressure Range(a)
|
|Pressure Range(b)
|
|Initial Pressure
|
|Maximum Pressure
|
|Alarm Range(d)
|
|Alarm Range(e)
|
|Alarm Range(f)
|
|Alarm Range(g)
|
|Range
|
|Resolution
|
|Alarm Range(a)
|
|Alarm Range(b)
|
|Alarm Delay
|
|Compression Depth
|
|Compression Rate
|
|Ventilation Volume
|
|Ventilation Rate(a)
|
|Ventilation Rate(b)
|