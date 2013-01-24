Grabber terminated OR lead sets have built-in ESU filters and are designed for use in the OR. Respiration cannot be measured. Full color coded wire leadset with easy to manage wires. Packaged 1 set per bag. Orange colored lead block for easy OR lead identification. Replaces old M1611A lead set. Must be used with new trunk cable designs: M1668A, M1669A, M1663A, M1949A.