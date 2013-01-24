Home
Ingenia 3.0T - DS MR System

Ingenia 3.0T - DS

MR System

At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.

Specifications

Xtend Magnet System
Magnet weight
  • 4600 kg
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Maximum FOV
  • 55 cm
Typical homogeneity at 45 cm DSV
  • ≤ 1.1 ppm
HeliumSave technology
  • (Zero boil-off) Yes
Cryogen boil-off rate under regular scanning conditions
  • 0 l/hr
Resolution parameters
Max scan matrix
  • 1024 (2048 optional)
Max. number of slices
  • 1024
Highest in-plane resolution
  • 5 µm
Omega HP gradients
Max. amplitude for each axis
  • 45 mT/m
Max. slew rate for each axis
  • 200 T/m/s
RF Transmit
Parallel RF transmission
  • Yes
Number of independent RF amplifiers
  • 2
Output power
  • 2 × 18 kW
dStream RF receive
Number of independent receive channels
  • Channel independent
Location of analog-to-digital converter (ADC)
  • Inside the coil
Signal chain from coil to reconstructor
  • Fully digital
Signal chain from coil electronics to connector
  • Digital
Signal chain from connector to magnet
  • Digital
Signal chain from magnet to reconstructor
  • Digital
Patient environment
Bore design
  • 70 cm
Flare on both ends
  • Yes
Tunnel diameter at both ends
  • 95 cm
Maximum weight capacity
  • 250 kg (550 lbs)
Patient transport system (optional)
  • FlexTrak
Wireless patient physiological synchronization
  • Yes
Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
  • Yes
Site Planning
Total gantry installed weight
  • ≤ 5800 kg
Minimum siting requirement
  • 30 m²
dStream workflow
FlexCoverage Posterior coil
  • Yes
FlexCoverage Anterior coils (optional)
  • Yes
FlexConnect connectors
  • Yes
FlexTrak tabletop
  • Yes
FlexCaddy coil storage (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak patient transport system (optional)
  • Yes
FlexTrak Mammo mammography solution (optional)
  • Yes
iPatient efficiency assistance
SmartStart
  • Yes
SmartSelect
  • Yes
SmartExam (optional)
  • Yes
SmartLine (package dependent)
  • Yes
SmartLink (package dependent)
  • Yes
  • ¹. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
  • ². Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system

