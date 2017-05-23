IntelliSpace Radiology is a comprehensive software and infrastructure solution intended to be used throughout large healthcare enterprises to enable fast, first-time right care decisions in multiple imaging disciplines. The software is used with general purpose computing hardware for the storage, distribution, processing, viewing and diagnosis of images and associated data throughout a clinical environment. IntelliSpace Radiology software supports receiving, storing, sending, printing, and displaying studies received from the following modality types (CT, MR, NM, US, XA, PET, CR, DX, DR, RF, RT, MG, SC, VL, and OP ) via DICOM, as well as non-DICOM objects. IntelliSpace Radiology contains an Advanced Mammography module for functionality specific to Mammography (2D and 3D). (Lossy compressed mammographic images and digitized film/screen images must not be reviewed for primary image interpretations.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
The information on this site is not intended for consumers. The information is directed exclusively to health professionals, health practitioners, persons who are purchasing officers in hospitals, and persons who are engaged in the business of wholesaling therapeutic goods (as per s42AA of the Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 (Cth), and s6 of the Therapeutic Goods (Therapeutic Goods Advertising Code) Instrument 2021).
By clicking “Continue” you are indicating that you are one of the intended audiences. Click cancel to be redirected to the Philips website.