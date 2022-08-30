Acute care will always be dynamic. Technology is truly effective when it works in rhythm with you.

Our secure, interoperable and future-focused platforms and solutions integrate live-streaming, high-fidelity data with contextual decision support, presenting actionable insights, for individual patients and at scale.
Philips Capsule liberates your device data and delivers insights to clinicians anytime, anywhere.
Solutions help caregivers identify at-risk patients early, react confidently to changing patient conditions and more precisely fine-tune treatment for every patient.
Philips IntelliVue monitors with Masimo rainbow SET®
provides noninvasive, continuous hemoglobin monitoring you can rely on – at the point of care.
Philips solutions can enable healthcare virtually anywhere, to ensure that you have experts right by your side, regardless of their location.
Philips hospital respiratory care solutions offers advanced, versatile and easy-to-use ventilators that can quickly assess and respond to each patient’s changing condition.
Research has shown that stakeholders who invest in the right mix of skills can help accelerate digital transformation while achieving a happy, motivated workforce. And of course, learning is mandatory for effective care.
The Philips IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor offers advanced functionality, flexible configuration options and an extensive range of measurements that are well-suited to the demands of high-acuity care environments.
