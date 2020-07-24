Search terms

September 1, 2022

C-Suite perspective: Advancing patient-centered care delivery through a healthcare partnership

Dr. Ben Widaja

Conversations with healthcare leaders

In this edition of Conversations with healthcare leaders, Dr. Ben Widaja, President Director of Mandaya Hospital Group, discusses how working with Philips as a trusted partner has helped the healthcare provider create a new paradigm in healthcare provision. Some of the key benefits of the partnership include optimized workflow solutions that support staff efficiency and operational excellence, and the acquisition of advanced equipment through a Philips Capital financing arrangement.

With Philips, what we have is a trusted, very long-term relationship where there is actually a shared purpose, a shared mission."

Dr. Ben Widaja

President Director, Mandaya Hospital Group

About Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri

Mandaya Royal Hospital Puri (MRHP) is a world class private hospital in Indonesia. With a total of 250+ inpatient bed capacity, 6 operating theatres, 100+ outpatient examination rooms and advanced equipment such as Spectral CT and high-gradient MRI, advanced catheter lab with intravascular Ultrasound and many more.

