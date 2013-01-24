We are treating this matter with the highest possible seriousness, and are working to address this issue as efficiently and thoroughly as possible.

Philips is notifying customers and users of affected devices that the company will replace the current sound abatement foam with a new material that is not affected by this issue. Affected devices will be either replaced with a new or refurbished unit that incorporates the new material, or repaired to replace the sound abatement foam in customer units. The new material will also replace the current sound abatement foam in future products. Presently, Philips is unable to confirm the repair or replacement timeframes. We will do so when this information is available.

Philips is recommending that customers and patients halt use of ozone-related cleaning products, and adhere to their device Instructions for Use for approved cleaning methods.

Additionally, Philips is reminding customers and patients to review the age of their BiLevel PAP and CPAP devices, as they are typically recommended to be replaced after five years of use.

The company has dedicated significant resources to address this issue, and has developed a comprehensive plan for this correction. This effort includes wide-scale, global ramping up of manufacturing, repair, services, supply chain and other functions to support the correction. Presently, Philips is unable to confirm the repair or replacement timeframes. We will do so when this information is available.

Philips deeply regrets the inconveniences caused by this issue, and we are dedicating significant time and resources to give affected patients and customers the service they expect and deserve as we resolve this matter as our top priority.

Our goods and services come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. Your rights under the Australian Consumer Law are in addition to any remedy the local Philips entity may provide you.