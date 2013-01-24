Philips is notifying regulatory agencies in the regions and countries where affected products are available.

We are providing agencies with required information related to the projected correction.

The company will replace the current sound abatement foam with a new material that is not affected by this issue.

Presently, Philips is unable to confirm the repair or replacement timeframes. We will do so when this information is available.

Our goods and services come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. Your rights under the Australian Consumer Law are in addition to any remedy the local Philips entity may provide you.