At this time, Philips is unable to set up new patients on affected devices. Philips may work with new patients to provide potential alternate devices.

Where possible, Philips will repair / replace ventilator units that patients are reliant on in emergency situations such as device failure during required treatment, to ensure continuity of care.

Philips CPAPs cannot be replaced during ship hold.

Presently, Philips is unable to confirm the repair or replacement timeframes. We will do so when this information is available.

Our goods and services come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. Your rights under the Australian Consumer Law are in addition to any remedy the local Philips entity may provide you.