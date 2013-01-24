Philips is notifying customers and users of affected devices that the company will replace the current sound abatement foam with a new material that is not affected by this issue. Affected devices will be either replaced with a new or refurbished unit that incorporates the new material, or repaired to replace the sound abatement foam in customer units.

Presently, Philips is unable to confirm the repair or replacement timeframes. We will do so when this information is available.

Our goods and services come with guarantees that cannot be excluded under the Australian Consumer Law. Your rights under the Australian Consumer Law are in addition to any remedy the local Philips entity may provide you.