Following consultation with the TGA, the advice to patients and customers is to take the following actions:

For patients using BiLevel PAP and CPAP devices: Stopping treatment suddenly could have an immediate and detrimental effect on patient health. Please contact and make an appointment with your physician or care provider before making any changes to your prescribed therapy. While the risks identified have resulted in Philips recommending discontinued use, it is important that you consult with your physician to determine the most appropriate options for continued treatment. Together with your physician, determine if the benefit of continuing therapy with your device outweighs the risks identified and discuss alternative long term therapy options.

For patients using life-sustaining mechanical ventilator devices: Do not stop or alter your prescribed ventilator therapy. Make an appointment with your physician to discuss whether it is safe to stop therapy or an alternative ventilator option is required. Philips recognises that alternate ventilator options for therapy may not exist or may be severely limited for patients who require a ventilator for life-sustaining therapy, or in cases where therapy disruption is unacceptable. In these situations, and at the discretion of the treating clinical team, the benefit of continued usage of these ventilator devices may outweigh the risks.

If your physician determines that you must continue using this device, use an inline bacterial filter. Consult your Instructions for Use for guidance on installation. Based on the particle size analysis, the bacterial filter will effectively filter out any foam particulate that could make its way up the patient circuit. Additionally, daily cleaning of the mask and tubing may remove trapped particles and increase the odds of detection. Please notify Philips immediately if foam particles are detected in the tubing, mask or filter.

Philips is recommending that customers and patients halt use of ozone-related cleaning products, and adhere to their device Instructions for Use for approved cleaning methods.

Additionally, Philips is reminding customers and patients to review the age of their BiLevel PAP and CPAP devices, as they are typically recommended to be replaced after five years of use.