Watch Jacky the Giraffe with your child to see the inspiration for the mask fabric. This playful connection is intended to help ease your child into therapy and make him or her comfortable with the mask.
DreamMapper* is a mobile and web application that keeps you actively informed about the child’s therapy. You can find information on things like mask fit and therapy hours, and watch demonstration videos. Even Jacky’s animated cartoon is easily accessible for repeat watching.
