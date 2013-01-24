Home
Wisp paediatric nasal mask

Minimal contact, maximum comfort

Designed specifically for children

Wisp paediatric evolves the proven Wisp nasal mask design for the paediatric population. 

Designed with a child-friendly fabric pattern, a modified cushion curvature, and family support tools it offers a positive experience for your child and confidence for you.
Email us with questions or comments about sleep apnoea or Philips Respironics sleep apnoea products. Email us 
phone
Contact us by phone for immediate assistance.
Phone: 1-800-668-797 
Hours: Monday-Friday,
8:30am - 6:00pm (AWST, UCT+8)
Product registration Register your Philips Respironics devices and masks
Hey kids! Watch Jacky's adventure with his friends


Jacky the Giraffe, Sammy the Seal and Tucker the Turtle are excited to go to Happy Village, but they have a little trouble along the way.

 

See how they help each other get to the amusement park.

Watch the adventure

Parents and caregivers -- get support to help you manage your child's care.

Watch Jacky the Giraffe


Watch Jacky the Giraffe with your child to see the inspiration for the mask fabric. This playful connection is intended to help ease your child into therapy and make him or her comfortable with the mask.
Watch the adventure
DreamMapper


DreamMapper* is a mobile and web application that keeps you actively informed about the child’s therapy. You can find information on things like mask fit and therapy hours, and watch demonstration videos. Even Jacky’s animated cartoon is easily accessible for repeat watching.
Learn more about DreamMapper
*To see which therapy devices are compatible with DreamMapper, visit www.dreammapper.com/compatible.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

