Your everyday hospital operations have to support cost-efficient, high-quality care delivery. This means a balancing act of multiple priorities in terms of resources, workflow and capacity. Growing patient and mobile equipment volumes, increasing search times, low transparency on utilization rates and scattered processes impede smooth patient flow.

The Philips PerformanceFlow solution addresses these challenges by providing actionable, real-time decision support that goes beyond simple tracking and tracing of mobile assets across your hospital. It combines real-time location data (RTLS) with existing IT data sources and converts this information into clear visual insights on your workflows, offering new perspectives on optimization potentials.*

*PerformanceFlow is available in selected markets. Please contact us for more information.