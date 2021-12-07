Lisa Pahl, RN, BSN, MSN
Practice Lead, Acute and Critical Care Consulting
Healthcare Transformation Services, Philips
Lisa is a recognized expert in alarm fatigue and alarm management. She is a member of the AAMI Healthcare Technology Safety Institute’s national Clinical Alarms Steering Committee and often presents on alarm management. Her clinical expertise spans Adult Critical Care, NICU and PICU, Telemetry, ED, OR, and PACU and past nursing positions included Critical Care, Telemetry/Step Down, Med/Surg, Float Pool, and Home Health.