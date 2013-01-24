Philips is partnering with WFUMB to provide a comprehensive program featuring keynote international and local speakers. Come and meet our panel of experts as they speak about Philips ultrasound innovations and solutions for improved diagnosis and patient outcomes.

Philips lunchtime symposium – everyday from 1:00-2:00 pm featuring local and international experts. Please collect your lunch and bring to the Philips Hospitality Suite for a 1:15 pm start.

Friday 6 September – Dr Richard Barr presenting Using Breast Strain and Shearwave to enhance your diagnosis

Saturday 7 September – Clinical Associate Prof Ricardo Palma-Dias presenting the 12-13 weeks scan in the cell-free DNA era

Sunday 8 September – Dr Michelle Robbin presenting an exciting new technological frontier- xMatrix and MicroFlow Imaging in ultrasound

Monday 9 September – Prof Joanna Szymkiewicz – Dangel presenting Fetal Cardiac Interventions – “Shines and Shadows”

Live scanning with international and national keynote speakers

During the conference breaks, visit the Philips booth #36-39 to see our international and national experts using the latest ultrasound solutions showcasing the Philips EPIQ Elite and Philips EPIQ CVx 5.0.

Hospitality suite – Express your interest with our team to set up exclusive VIP meetings with our international ultrasound experts.

Expert ultrasound scanning sessions

You can experience Philips ultrasound solutions by attending our dedicated scanning room. Selected sessions will be available during the conference.

Please enquire and book at our welcome desk on the booth. All sessions are free to attend. Seats are limited and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. These sessions will take place in the hospitality suite.