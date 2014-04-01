SpineWeek 2020

27 April – 01 May 2020
Booth #C2/3
Melbourne Convention
and Exhibition Centre
Melbourne, Australia
Today you can offer your patients with spine disease more treatment options, from open to minimally invasive procedures. Advanced real-time image guidance plays a critical role here, in helping you understand the individual spinal structure and defining the correct pathway for device placement.
All of this and more is possible with Philips Spine suite solutions. This state-of-the-art hybrid operating room enables you to perform fast, accurate, and simplified procedures. In room cone-beam CT (Philips XperCT) provides exceptional, large field-of-view 2D and 3D images that boost confidence and enhance precision for spine procedures.
Watch this video of Philips Azurion with FlexArm, a ceiling-mounted system which provides unlimited imaging flexibility. Discover how it can help you avoid moving the table during imaging or spine surgery.
Work with ease and confidence, today and tomorrow with Philips Zenition – a new series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.
I had expected the operations to take a little longer in the Hybrid OR, but they are, in fact, shorter.”
Prof. Dr. A. Seekamp MD,
Director of the Orthopedic and Emergency Surgery clinic, University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Germany
