SpineWeek
Perform spine
 procedures with confidence and precision

SpineWeek 

27 April – 01 May 2020

Booth #C2/3

Melbourne Convention

and Exhibition Centre

Melbourne, Australia

    Today you can offer your patients with spine disease more treatment options, from open to minimally invasive procedures. Advanced real-time image guidance plays a critical role here, in helping you understand the individual spinal structure and defining the correct pathway for device placement.

     

    All of this and more is possible with Philips Spine suite solutions. This state-of-the-art hybrid operating room enables you to perform fast, accurate, and simplified procedures. In room cone-beam CT (Philips XperCT) provides exceptional, large field-of-view 2D and 3D images that boost confidence and enhance precision for spine procedures.

    SpineWeek 2020

    27 April – 01 May 2020 – Melbourne
    Visit our booth #C2/3 at SpineWeek 2020 conference to know more about Philips’ research journey to further innovate intra-operative navigation for complex open and minimally-invasive spine surgeries with our new Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation technology.
    Discover the Azurion with FlexArm innovation for unlimited imaging flexibility

     

    Watch this video of Philips Azurion with FlexArm, a ceiling-mounted system which​ provides unlimited imaging flexibility. Discover how it can help you avoid moving the table during ​ imaging or spine surgery.

    Zenition mobile C-arm Series

    Unlimited potential at your fingertips

     

    Work with ease and confidence, today and tomorrow with Philips Zenition – a new series of harmonized mobile C-arms that offers proven ease of use and future-fit capabilities.

    What your peers say about our spine surgery solutions

    Andreas Seekamp, MD
    I had expected the operations to take a little longer in the Hybrid OR, but they are, in fact, shorter.”

    Prof. Dr. A. Seekamp MD,

    Director of the Orthopedic and Emergency Surgery clinic, University Medical Center Schleswig-Holstein, Kiel, Germany

