SCAI 2019
May 19-22 | Booth #706
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
SCAI 2019
May 19-22 | Booth #706
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
As the leader in image guided therapy, we empower you to improve treatment through integrated solutions that help you see clearly and treat optimally allowing you to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right therapy for each patient at the point of care. Our goal is to help you deliver seamless care for better patient outcomes, because there is always a way to make life better.
Visit Philips at SCAI 2019, booth #706, to see how we‘re bringing this goal to life.
Residual ischemia post PCI: Is it just a number or are there clinical implications? Lessons learned from DEFINE PCI
Monday, May 20, 2019
7:30 – 9:00 pm
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
Room: Gracia 4
Chair: Dr. Jasvindar Singh, Barnes-Jewish
Featured speakers: Dr. Allen Jeremias, Dr. Jeffrey Moses, Dr. Arnold Seto, Dr. Habib Samady
Expert physicians will discuss the DEFINE PCI study outcomes and the use of various technologies including advanced imaging, physiology, co-registration and vessel preparation to optimize outcomes.
Contemporary use of technologies for complex PCI
May 20-22, 2019
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
Room: Brera 5
Discuss with expert physicians how Philips’ specialty coronary diagnostic and therapy devices help you see clearly and treat optimally during case examples and hands-on opportunities. Attend one of the training sessions by registering online or visiting Brera 5 during SCAI. Limited room available.
|
10:00 – 11:15 am
|
Advance beyond the angiogram: techniques and case examples with Dr. Allen Jeremias
|
12:15 – 1:00 pm
|
Open exploration with Philips
|
1:00 – 2:15 pm
|
Plaque modification tips and tricks in complex PCI and case examples with Dr. Kevin J. Croce
|
3:00 – 4:15 pm
|
Fellows course: The future of functional guidance and treatment is now with Dr. Jasvindar Singh
|
4:15 – 5:00 pm
|
Open exploration with Philips
|
10:00 – 11:15 am
|
Plaque modification tips and tricks in complex PCI and case examples with Dr. Kevin J. Croce
|
12:15 – 1:00 pm
|
Open exploration with Philips
|
1:00 – 2:15 pm
|
Advance beyond the angiogram: techniques and case examples with Dr. Arnold Seto
|
3:00 – 4:15 pm
|
Fellows course: The future of functional guidance and treatment is now with Dr. Arnold Seto
|
4:15 – 5:00 pm
|
Open exploration with Philips
|
10:00 – 11:15 am
|
Advance beyond the angiogram: techniques and case examples with Dr. Kevin J. Croce
|
12:15 – 1:00 pm
|
Open exploration with Philips
|
1:00 – 2:15 pm
|
Plaque modification tips and tricks in complex PCI and case examples with Dr. Arnold Seto
|
2:15 – 3:30 pm
|
Open exploration with Philips
Azurion with FlexArm
FlexArm ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. With the FlexArm stand you have a highly cost-effective environment ready for the procedures of the future. The advanced suite that works around you.
Click to learn more
1. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.
2. Patel M. “Cost-effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decisionmaking.” Late-breaking Clinical Trial presentation at ACC on March 10, 2018.
3. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators.. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-18233.