CSANZ 2019

 

Philips cardiology solutions

8-11 August 2019

Adelaide Convention Centre  

 

Philips cardiology symposium: Improving patient care

Friday 9 August - 7:00-8:15am

Riverbank 5 room

Join us to understand and explore how integrated cardiology ecosystems of data and devices could work seamlessly to help you provide efficient and effective cardiovascular care in the most appropriate setting.
epiq cvx

The Philips cardiology solutions that will be featured at this session include:  

  • Philips EPIQ CVx Release 5.0 – for robust quantification and proven performance
  • EchoNavigator with Anatomical Intelligence -  a next generation real-time fusion imaging of echo and X-ray for Structural Heart Disease
  • Philips Azurion 7 C20 with FlexArm - the advanced minimally invasive suite that works around you
  • iFR Co-registration - guided physiological stenting (GPS) in complex coronary intervention.
Come and meet our panel of experts as they speak about Philips innovation in cardiovascular care and how hospitals can integrate care seamlessly.
Registration is not required. Seats are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Breakfast will be served.

Advanced automation in cardiology ultrasound speeding exam times

Saturday 10 August – 3:00-3:30pm

Theatrette 6 Exhibition Hall

epic7 cv

Join Karen Lamble, Director Global Product Marketing, Cardiac Ultrasound at Philips for an educational presentation and learn how you can be equipped with the means to confidently evaluate the heart’s function, increasing diagnostic confidence for patients with pulmonary hypertension, congenital heart disease, coronary disease and heart failure.

 

You will have the opportunity to see the new release of the Philips EPIQ CVx cardiac ultrasound system that features new advanced automation capabilities, including 2D cardiac strain assessments, 3D right ventricle volume and ejection fraction measurements; making accurate exams faster and easier to conduct.

Don’t miss experiencing first-hand this new release that can reduce the number of

touches with less variability between scans, leading to accurate treatment decisions which benefits patients.

 

Registration is not required. Seats are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

 

We look forward to welcoming you to our events at CSANZ 2019.

