On 9th of October, we announced the official launch of the Philips Ingenia Elition, a new 3.0T MRI solution, and the Philips Ingenia Ambition, a new 1.5T MR, in Australia and New Zealand. These solutions are designed to support diagnostic confidence, enhance productivity and improve patient experience. Three keynote speakers discussed the importance of improving patient care through new technology, and how our new portfolio delivers speed, comfort, and confidence in diagnosis.