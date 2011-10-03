2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
2 year warranty
Free delivery from $150
Discontinued
WACS7000/12
With wireless streaming, you don't need to download and store large music files on our audio device. Instead, you can listen to favorite songs as they are continuously streamed to all the Music Stations - at the same time. Have your music follow you from room to room with Music Follows Me - no need to restart navigation and playback. Music Broadcast simultaneously broadcasts your desired music from the Center to all Stations. And with My Room, My Music, any family member can enjoy selected music from the stored collection in any room that is equipped with a Wireless Music Center or Station.
The 80GB hard disk provides a very large capacity for you to store your digital audio files, easily holding up to 1500 audio CDs. Space saving, smart audio collection management, easy access and all in one place.
With the USB Direct mode, simply plug in your USB device to the USB port on your Philips device and your digital music will be played directly from the Philips device.
3.7
of 5
3
Reviews
BigW
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Having had this stereo for about 4 years now it has never put a foot wrong and is compact and very easy to use. The sound quality is excellent.
The Streamium Stereo is very easy to use and is compact. The sound quality is excellent and the remote controls very straight forward and easy to use. I have never had any issues with it in the 4 years I have owned it and would thoroughly recommend it to anyone. It has also brought some really good comments from Friends and Relatives who have been at parties and heard it for themselves. Excellent for barbeques in the garden as well as the satellite units are very compact!!!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Centre&Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Centre&Station
jumby
20/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
its a pity it doesnt have more radio stations or a dat radio
it does everything i wanted but i find i cant update it so i,m very dissapointed about that i found the instruction manual wasn,t very clear if you had put more pictures on how to manualy put in the disc information it would have made it easier to understand and the main remote is very slow to operate,but the pefor mance of the machine is very clear ..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station
Arnie
25/12/2014
Australia
Very poor interface; even for 2006
Very patchy wifi connection. Exceedingly bad, unintuitive interface. Unimportant buttons take centre stage on the panel; and important buttons require the remote. My current centre stations has lost it's network listings under settings. Also won't reset to factory default. Getting songs from my computer to the station has generally been quite troublesome, and right now it's impossible. Pity, since the sound is great and it looks very nice.
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station
This review was made for Streamium WACS7000 Wireless Music Center&Station