    UpBeat

    In-ear true wireless headphones

    TAT3215BL/00
    • Your sounds. Your moves. Your sounds. Your moves. Your sounds. Your moves.
      UpBeat In-ear true wireless headphones

      TAT3215BL/00
      Your sounds. Your moves.

      Wherever. Whenever. These splash- and sweat-resistant true wireless headphones give you great sound and up to 24 hours play time with their charging case. If you’re on a long call, you can use just one earbud while the other one charges.

        Your sounds. Your moves.

        IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

        With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Portable USB-C charging case. Get up to 24 hours play time

        Hit the road with multiple charges in your pocket. You get up to 6 hours play time on a single charge, plus 18 extra hours from a fully charged case. A short 15-minute charge in the case gives you 1hr and of play time. A full charge of the case takes 2 hours via USB-C.

        Mono mode. Switch the mic between earbuds

        Need to take a call when your headphones are running low on power? Get more talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, and you can simply swap over when needed.

        Secure, comfortable fit

        You get great sound from the 6 mm neodymium drivers and you can rock your tunes in real comfort thanks to the snug, lightweight design. Soft, interchangeable ear-tip covers help you find a comfortable in-ear fit.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press of the multi-function button. Want to reject a call and keep listening? One press will take care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.

        Easily wake your smartphone's voice assistant

        Wake your phone's voice assistant without touching your phone. Ask smartphone¡¯s voice assistant to play music, get directions and check informations, and more.

        Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

        These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Sensitivity
          90  dB
          Diaphragm
          PET

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.1
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB (Type-A to Type-C) cable

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-Ion

        • Design

          Color
          Blue

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          4.2  cm
          Width
          3.6  cm
          Depth
          6.5  cm
          Height
          1.7  inch
          Width
          1.4  inch
          Depth
          2.6  inch
          Weight
          0.049  kg
          Weight
          0.108  lb

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          18  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          4  cm
          Height
          7.1  inch
          Width
          3.7  inch
          Depth
          1.6  inch
          Gross weight
          0.178  kg
          Nett weight
          0.049  kg
          Tare weight
          0.129  kg
          Gross weight
          0.392  lb
          Nett weight
          0.108  lb
          Tare weight
          0.284  lb
          EAN
          48 95229 11017 5

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          24
          Length
          37.5  cm
          Width
          27.5  cm
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Length
          14.8  inch
          Width
          10.8  inch
          Height
          9.6  inch
          Gross weight
          4.7  kg
          Nett weight
          1.176  kg
          Tare weight
          3.524  kg
          Gross weight
          10.362  lb
          Nett weight
          2.593  lb
          Tare weight
          7.769  lb
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11017 2

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packagings
          3
          Length
          18.7  cm
          Width
          12.8  cm
          Height
          10.4  cm
          Length
          7.4  inch
          Width
          5.0  inch
          Height
          4.1  inch
          Gross weight
          0.53  kg
          Nett weight
          0.147  kg
          Tare weight
          0.383  kg
          Gross weight
          1.168  lb
          Nett weight
          0.324  lb
          Tare weight
          0.844  lb
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11017 9

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

