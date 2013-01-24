Home
    Internet Radio

    TAR8805/98
    • More to love More to love More to love
      Internet Radio

      TAR8805/98
      Overall rating / 5

      More to love

      Whatever you love, you'll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad.

      Internet Radio

      More to love

      Whatever you love, you’ll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad. See all benefits

      More to love

      Whatever you love, you’ll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad. See all benefits

      Internet Radio

      More to love

      Whatever you love, you’ll find it with ease on this Philips internet radio. As well as internet, DAB+, and FM tuning, you also get Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. Charge your mobile on the wireless Qi charging pad. See all benefits

        Internet Radio

        More to love

        • DAB+
        • Spotify connect
        • Bluetooth®
        • with wireless phone charger
        Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

        Internet radio. Thousands of stations at your fingertips

        This internet radio is your ticket to thousands of global stations broadcasting every conceivable kind of program. The digital tuner delivers crystal-clear reception and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite internet, DAB+, or FM stations.

        Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

        Spotify Connect. Use a mobile device as a Spotify remote

        Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. You can also stream from other music services via your mobile device.

        Wireless Qi charging pad. USB port

        Wireless Qi charging pad. USB port

        A wireless Qi charging pad sits on top of the radio. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port. There's a large, clear digital-time display, and key controls are located on the front panel.

        Sleek looks. Large 2.4" color display

        The matte-black wooden cabinet surrounds a large, high-gloss color display, and a black metal speaker grille. The display shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect, and station logos when you use internet radio or DAB.

        Dual alarms and sleep timer

        The Sleep Timer lets you drift into restful sleep with your favorite radio station playing in the background. The Dual Alarm function lets you set two different alarms. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm.

        Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

        Bass-reflex port. Full, powerful low tones

        Technical Specifications

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • Internet Radio
          • DAB/DAB+
          DAB
          • info display
          • menu
          • smart scan
          Station presets
          20 FM, 20 DAB, 20 Internet radio/Podcast, 10 Spotify

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          2 x 3W
          Volume control
          rotary (digital)

        • Bluetooth® wireless technology

          Profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Range
          10M (free space)
          Version
          V4.2

        • Convenience

          Clock update
          DAB / Internet radio
          Alarms
          • Buzzer Alarm
          • DAB
          • FM
          • Internet Radio
          No. of alarms
          2

        • Charging

          Wireless power output
          Wireless power output
          10W
          USB devices
          5V, 1A

        • Display

          Type
          2.4" TFT color display

        • Power

          Mains power
          AC 9V, 2.5A
          Power supply
          100-240VAC, 50/60Hz

        • Accessories

          Cables/Connection
          AC-DC adapter
          Quick start guide
          Yes
          World Wide Warranty leaflet
          Yes

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          268  mm
          Product depth
          159.3  mm
          Product height
          113.5  mm
          Product weight
          1.31  kg
          Packaging Width
          358  mm
          Packaging Depth
          150  mm
          Packaging Height
          208  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          1.75  kg

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

