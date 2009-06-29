Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    HDMI cable

    SWV6370/10
    Overall rating / 5
    • Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience
      -{discount-value}

      HDMI cable

      SWV6370/10
      Overall rating / 5

      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      Take your components to optimum performance. This top of the line cable offers the best connection for transferring audio and video signals between components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      HDMI cable

      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      Take your components to optimum performance. This top of the line cable offers the best connection for transferring audio and video signals between components. See all benefits

      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      Take your components to optimum performance. This top of the line cable offers the best connection for transferring audio and video signals between components. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      HDMI cable

      Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

      Take your components to optimum performance. This top of the line cable offers the best connection for transferring audio and video signals between components. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all HDMI & video

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        HDMI cable

        HDMI cable

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Enjoy the ultimate viewing experience

        with this premium a/v cable

        • 1,5 m

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimize signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        99.97% Oxygen-Free Copper (OFC)

        99.97% Oxygen-free copper (OFC) cable core provides optimum signal quality.

        High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection

        High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) allows you to play protected content media such as movies and concerts. It checks the signal to prevent piracy, allowing only legal copies of content to display.

        100% aluminum shielding

        This protective layer of aluminum guards against electromagnetic interference for improved signal quality.

        Oxygen-free copper conductor for ideal signal transfer

        This oxygen-free copper conductor provides the highest accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Copper braided shielding

        This protective layer of copper blocks radio frequency interference for improved signal quality.

        Non-slip ergonomic grip for easy use

        This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Heavy-duty brass shell for extended durability

        The heavy-duty brass shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and the reliability of your connection.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 93479 4
          Quantity
          1
          Gross weight
          .35  kg
          Tare weight
          .01  kg
          Net weight
          .34  kg
          Length
          273  mm
          Width
          197  mm
          Height
          89  mm

        • Outer Carton

          EAN/UPC/GTIN
          87 10895 94983 5
          Quantity
          4
          Gross weight
          1.37  kg
          Tare weight
          .01  kg
          Net weight
          1.36  kg
          Length
          323  mm
          Width
          300  mm
          Height
          211  mm

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.