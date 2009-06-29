Home
    HDMI cable

    SWV3433W/10
    • Supports resolution up to 1080p Supports resolution up to 1080p Supports resolution up to 1080p
      HDMI cable

      SWV3433W/10

      Supports resolution up to 1080p

        HDMI cable

        SWV3433W/10

        Supports resolution up to 1080p

        with this high speed HDMI 1.3a cable

        • 3.0 m
        • High speed

        Flexible PVC jacket

        Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.

        Rubber strain relief

        Rubber strain relief provides a secure, yet flexible juncture between the cable and the plug.

        Copper braided reinforced aluminum shielding

        Copper braided reinforced aluminum shielding protects against signal loss and interference.

        Plug and play for easy use

        Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

        Protective metal shell for extended durability

        The metal shell protects the internal connection of the cable. It ensures durability and the reliability of your connection.

        24 carat gold-plated connectors optimize signal

        24 carat gold-plated connectors ensure the best signal quality for your components.

        High purity copper conductor for reliable signal transfer

        This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.

        Deep Color™

        Supports 30-bit, 36-bit and 48-bit (RGB or YCbCr) color depths, allowing HDTVs to go from millions of colors to billions of colors. Enables increased contrast ratio. Eliminates on-screen color banding for smooth tonal transitions and suble gradations between colors.

        Lossless Audio™

        Supports new lossless compressed digital audio formats Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          28  cm
          Width
          9  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.22  kg
          Gross weight
          0.31  kg
          Tare weight
          0.09  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39326 7
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          21.27  cm
          Width
          14.6  cm
          Height
          29.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.88  kg
          Gross weight
          1.51  kg
          Tare weight
          0.63  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 39741 8
          Number of consumer packagings
          4

