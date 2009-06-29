Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Cleaning kit

    SVC3502W/10
    Overall rating / 5
    • Safely clean GPS screens Safely clean GPS screens Safely clean GPS screens
      -{discount-value}

      Cleaning kit

      SVC3502W/10
      Overall rating / 5

      Safely clean GPS screens

      Quickly and thoroughly clean GPS, cell phone, satellite radio and Blackberry screens.Convenient storage pouch holds and protects kit components and GPS. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Cleaning kit

      Safely clean GPS screens

      Quickly and thoroughly clean GPS, cell phone, satellite radio and Blackberry screens.Convenient storage pouch holds and protects kit components and GPS. See all benefits

      Safely clean GPS screens

      Quickly and thoroughly clean GPS, cell phone, satellite radio and Blackberry screens.Convenient storage pouch holds and protects kit components and GPS. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Cleaning kit

      Safely clean GPS screens

      Quickly and thoroughly clean GPS, cell phone, satellite radio and Blackberry screens.Convenient storage pouch holds and protects kit components and GPS. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Others

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Cleaning kit

        Cleaning kit

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Safely clean GPS screens

        • GPS

        Streak-free cleaning gel for spotless screens

        Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning gel, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

        2-in-1 cleaning tool

        Combines an antistatic brush and microfiber cleaning pad. Works in concert with the gel to thoroughly and safely clean screens. Easy grip for comfortable use.

        GPS/Kit storage pouch

        Sturdy, oversized neoprene case stores and protects GPS and kit components.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          24.6  cm
          Width
          16  cm
          Depth
          6.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.079  kg
          Gross weight
          0.119  kg
          Tare weight
          0.04  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 36622 3
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          43.7  cm
          Width
          37.6  cm
          Height
          37.1  cm
          Nett weight
          1.896  kg
          Gross weight
          4.596  kg
          Tare weight
          2.7  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 36624 7
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          35.8  cm
          Width
          20.6  cm
          Height
          17.8  cm
          Nett weight
          0.474  kg
          Gross weight
          0.904  kg
          Tare weight
          0.43  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 36623 0
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.