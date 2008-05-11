Home
    SoundBar and TV tabletop stand

    STS8001/00
    Made specially for your SoundBar and flat TV
      SoundBar and TV tabletop stand

      STS8001/00
      Made specially for your SoundBar and flat TV

      An elegant table-top stand designed for Philips SoundBars and flat TVs of 94 - 120 cm (37"-47"). This swivel stand enables you to position both your Soundbar and flat TV on the console for a flexible and comfortable cinematic experience.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SoundBar and TV tabletop stand

      Made specially for your SoundBar and flat TV

      An elegant table-top stand designed for Philips SoundBars and flat TVs of 94 - 120 cm (37"-47"). This swivel stand enables you to position both your Soundbar and flat TV on the console for a flexible and comfortable cinematic experience.

      Made specially for your SoundBar and flat TV

      An elegant table-top stand designed for Philips SoundBars and flat TVs of 94 - 120 cm (37"-47"). This swivel stand enables you to position both your Soundbar and flat TV on the console for a flexible and comfortable cinematic experience.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      SoundBar and TV tabletop stand

      Made specially for your SoundBar and flat TV

      An elegant table-top stand designed for Philips SoundBars and flat TVs of 94 - 120 cm (37"-47"). This swivel stand enables you to position both your Soundbar and flat TV on the console for a flexible and comfortable cinematic experience.

        Made specially for your SoundBar and flat TV

        Tabletop solution with flexible placement

        Tabletop solution with flexible placement

        Designed for viewing comfort with ideal height and swivel

        Designed for viewing comfort with ideal height and swivel

        Quick and easy set-up for no-fuss installation

        Quick and easy set-up for no-fuss installation

        Supports 94-120cm (37”-47") TVs for best match with SoundBar

        Supports 94-120cm (37”-47") TVs for best match with SoundBar

        Technical Specifications

        • Design

          Philips SoundBars Supported
          • HTS6100
          • HTS8100
          • HTS8140
          • HTS8150
          TV Sizes supported
          • 37" (94cm)
          • 40" (102cm)
          • 42" (107cm)
          • 47" (119cm)
          Color
          Silver
          Materials used
          • Frame - aluminium
          • Base - Glass

        • Dimensions

          Product width
          910  mm
          Product height
          762  mm
          Product depth
          350  mm
          Product weight
          19.48  kg
          Packaging Width
          925  mm
          Packaging Height
          190  mm
          Packaging Depth
          700  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          24.7  kg

            • TV and stand sold separately

