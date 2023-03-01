Search terms

    Stand Steamer 3000 Series

    Stand Steamer with tilting StyleBoard

    STE3170/80
    • Easy, every day de-creasing Easy, every day de-creasing Easy, every day de-creasing
      Easy, every day de-creasing

      Spend less time de-creasing your outfits with the Philips Stand Steamer 3000 Series thanks to its integrated board and large pointed steamer. Keep your wardrobe germ free* and add scented freshness with the MyEssence fragrance infuser. See all benefits

        Easy, every day de-creasing

        Tilting StyleBoard for better results

        • Tilting StyleBoard
        • 3 Steam settings
        • Pointed metal steam plate tip
        • 2000W power
        Tilting StyleBoard for better results, conveniently

        Tilting StyleBoard for better results, conveniently

        The tilting StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.

        Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time

        Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time

        Whenever you need it, the stand steamer is ready to use in less than 60 seconds, ideal for those last minute outfit choices.

        MyEssence, refresh your clothes with your favorite scents

        MyEssence, refresh your clothes with your favorite scents

        Our innovative MyEssence fragrance infuser lets you refresh clothing withyour favourite scents anytime you choose.

        3 steam settings with high continuous steam rate

        3 steam settings with high continuous steam rate

        Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Uselow steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabricsand coats.

        Large pointed metal steamer head for precise results

        Large pointed metal steamer head for precise results

        Perfectly precise: Our innovative metal steamer head features a large soleplate and precision tip designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.

        Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

        Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

        Besides de-wrinkling, 3000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

        Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills

        Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills

        Take on big loads: The 2L detachable and transparent water tank is large enough to tackle even big loads of ironing.

        Safe on all ironable fabrics

        Safe on all ironable fabrics

        Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

        Slim design to store easily

        Slim design to store easily

        Make it fit: Due to its smart design, the stand steamer doesn't take much space and can be stored easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Easy to use

          Safe on all ironable fabrics
          Even delicates like silk
          Water tank capacity
          2000  ml
          Filling and emptying water
          Large filling hole
          Heat up time
          &lt;1  minute(s)
          Soleplate name
          Ceramic
          Detachable water tank
          Yes
          Power cord length
          1.8  m
          Hose length
          1.33  m
          Integrated power plug
          Yes
          Silicone steam hose
          Yes
          Special water inlet
          Yes
          Auto shut off
          Yes
          PVC Free Hose
          Yes

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Board cover

          Top layer
          100% Cotton

        • Calc management

          Suitable for tap water
          Yes

        • Scale management

          Descaling and cleaning
          Easy Rinse

        • Size and weight

          Board size (WxHxL)
          32*5*60  cm
          Cover size (WxHxL)
          33*5*61  cm
          Weight of board
          0.6781  kg
          Product dimensions (WxHxL)
          32*172*31  cm
          Total weight with packaging
          2.33  kg
          Foam layer thickness
          5  mm
          Ironing surface
          60  cm
          Pole dimensions extended
          101  cm
          Weight of steamer head
          0.43  kg
          Weight of steamer head + base
          4.23  kg

        • Green efficiency

          Product packaging
          100% recycable
          User manual
          83% recycled paper

        • Support for ironing

          StyleBoard
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Easy steamer head holder
          Yes
          Glove for extra protection
          Yes
          Adjustable pole
          Yes
          Brush
          Yes
          Adjustable double pole
          Yes
          Support accessory
          Tilting StyleBoard
          MyEssence fragrance cap
          Yes

        • Guarantee

          2 year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Fast & powerful crease removal

          Continuous steam output
          40  g/min
          Power
          2000  W
          Steam output
          Yes
          Steam output control
          3 settings
          Vertical steam
          Yes
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Ready to use
          &lt;1 minute(s)
          Variable steam levels
          Yes
          Variable steam
          3 levels
          Steam-on-demand
          Yes

            • Tested by third party institute for E. coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans with 1 minute steaming time

