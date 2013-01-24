Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Over ear headphones

    SHP2600/00
    Find support for this product
    • Clear natural sound Clear natural sound Clear natural sound
      -{discount-value}

      Over ear headphones

      SHP2600/00
      Find support for this product

      Similar products

      See all tv-headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Over ear headphones

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        Clear natural sound

        • Over-ear
        • Black
        Powerful 32mm neodymium speakers deliver clear natural sound

        Powerful 32mm neodymium speakers deliver clear natural sound

        Powerful 32mm neodymium speakers deliver clear natural sound

        Fully adjustable headband ensures long-wearing comfort

        Fully adjustable headband ensures long-wearing comfort

        Over-ear design provides excellent sound isolation

        Over-ear design provides excellent sound isolation.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          19- 21 500Hz  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Impedance
          24 Ohm
          Voice coil
          Copper
          Maximum power input
          50 mW
          Sensitivity
          103 dB
          Speaker diameter
          32

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          Two-sided
          Cable length
          1.8 m
          Connector
          3.5mm stereo
          Finishing of connector
          Chrome plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now