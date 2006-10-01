Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Noise Canceling Headphone

    SHN5500/00
    Overall rating / 5
    • 75% Less External Noise 75% Less External Noise 75% Less External Noise
      -{discount-value}

      Noise Canceling Headphone

      SHN5500/00
      Overall rating / 5

      75% Less External Noise

      Blockout irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace – with these neckband style headphones that actively cancel background noise by up to 75%. Ideal for use in airplanes and trains

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Noise Canceling Headphone

      75% Less External Noise

      Blockout irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace – with these neckband style headphones that actively cancel background noise by up to 75%. Ideal for use in airplanes and trains

      75% Less External Noise

      Blockout irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace – with these neckband style headphones that actively cancel background noise by up to 75%. Ideal for use in airplanes and trains

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Noise Canceling Headphone

      75% Less External Noise

      Blockout irritating background noise and enjoy your music in peace – with these neckband style headphones that actively cancel background noise by up to 75%. Ideal for use in airplanes and trains

      Similar products

      See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Noise Canceling Headphone

        Noise Canceling Headphone

        - {discount-value}

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        75% Less External Noise

        Active Noise Canceling

        Compact electronics eliminate unwanted external noise by 75%

        Smart noise canceling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low-frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights, and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actual creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

        Soft ear cushions provide a perfect seal for perfect sound

        The ear cushions are very soft, and enclose the speakers around the ears to create a perfect seal & great sound. With very little pressure on the ears, you can use the headphones comfortably for long periods.

        3-way adjustment for personalised fit

        The 3-way adjustability includes a fully flexible hinge enabling 360 degree movement and a 3 position rubber earhook. This enables you to position the neckband perfectly on your ears for hours of secure comfort.

        Flexible rubber earhooks for a comfortable and secure fit

        The rubber earhooks provide a non-slip grip for an extra secure and comfortable fit, ensuring that the headphones remain in place for hours of comfort. Ideal for active use.

        Slim lightweight controls for power & volume adjustment

        A slimline control box is located on the headphone cable providing convenient volume adjustment and on/off control for the noise canceling feature. A bright power indicator also reminds you to turn the product off when not in use to ensure a prolonged battery life.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Single-sided cable reduces tangling and improves comfort

        The cable is conveniently connected to just one side, considerably reducing the risk of tangling and simplifiying winding the cable up for storage.

        Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

        Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adaptor simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

        3.5 - 6.35mm adaptor connects to all types of audio devices

        With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

        Battery included so you can use your product straight away

        No need to buy batteries to get started. Just drop the batteries in and go!

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Active noise attenuation
          50 - 1500 Hz, >10 dB at 300 Hz
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          40 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          45  ohm
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          500  mW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Speaker diameter
          32  mm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          copper
          Noise canceling effect
          ~10 dB at 300 Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adaptor plug
          3.5 - 6.3  mm
          Battery
          1.5 V R03/AAA

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.8  kg
          Height
          24  cm
          Length
          45  cm
          Nett weight
          1.38  kg
          Tare weight
          0.42  kg
          Width
          19  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 92042 1
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          16.3  kg
          Height
          54.4  cm
          Length
          80.5  cm
          Nett weight
          3.84  kg
          Tare weight
          12.46  kg
          Width
          47.4  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 92043 8
          Number of consumer packagings
          48

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          7  cm
          Gross weight
          0.23  kg
          Height
          22.4  cm
          Nett weight
          0.08  kg
          Tare weight
          0.15  kg
          Width
          17.9  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 92041 4
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        What's in the box?

        Packaging photograph - highres 1447x756

        Other items in the box

        • SHN adapter
        • Airplane plug
        • Battery
        • Remote

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Receive $30 off** your first purchase on the Philips Online Shop

            Early access to exclusive offers

            Be the first to hear about new products and sales

            *

            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

            What does this mean?

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information
            **Terms & conditions apply

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            Continue

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.