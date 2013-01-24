Home
    Noise canceling in-ear headphones

    SHN2500/00
    70% less external noise
      Noise canceling in-ear headphones

SHN2500/00

      SHN2500/00
      70% less external noise

      Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise canceling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal & comfortable fit. Ideal for planes & trains

      Noise canceling in-ear headphones

      70% less external noise

      Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise canceling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal & comfortable fit. Ideal for planes & trains

      70% less external noise

      Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise canceling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal & comfortable fit. Ideal for planes & trains

      Noise canceling in-ear headphones

      70% less external noise

      Switch on to switch off, with these in-ear noise canceling headphones that actively reduce unwanted external noise by up to 70%. They come with a variety of 3 cap sizes to ensure a perfect seal & comfortable fit. Ideal for planes & trains

        70% less external noise

        Active noise canceling

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        3 interchangeable rubber ear caps for optimal fit in all ear

        With a choice of 3 interchangeable ear caps from size small to large, surely there is a pair that makes these Philips earphones fit your ear perfectly.

        Compact electronics eliminate unwanted external noise by 70%

        Smart noise canceling technology enhances the pleasure of listening to lower volume levels in noisy environments. It's particularly good at removing low-frequencies like jet engine noise, so you can enjoy soft music on flights, and in trains and similar places without hearing a distracting buzz in the background. The technology actual creates an equal but opposite waveform to the unwanted noise that effectively cancels it out.

        Creates a perfect seal for perfect sound

        A perfect seal between your ear and headphone will significantly reduce unwanted background noise. With their superb noise isolating characteristics these headphones not only block out irritating background noise but also deliver superb sound quality at low volume settings.

        Hang the headphones around your neck for convenience

        For the most convenient neck strap wearing style simply loop the cable over your head and hang the control box from your neck. The integrated cable slide provides added support.

        Small control box avoids bulky control boxes

        The miniature electronics are cleverly packaged into the specially designed small control box.

        Adapter for in-flight entertainment system connection

        Use your own headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment. The adaptor simply converts the standard double-mono jacks to a stereo headphone jack.

        3.5 - 6.35mm adaptor connects to all types of audio devices

        With this adaptor, you can use your headphone on equipment with either 3.5 or 6.35 mm jacks, giving you a wider choice of audio devices.

        A 1.2m long cable that is ideal for outdoor use

        The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Active noise attenuation
          50 - 1500 Hz, >10 dB at 300 Hz
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Frequency response
          40 - 20 000  Hz
          Magnet type
          Neodymium
          Maximum power input
          15  mW
          Sensitivity
          102  dB
          Speaker diameter
          9  mm
          Impedance
          72  ohm
          Type
          Dynamic
          Voice coil
          copper
          Noise canceling effect
          ~10 dB at 300 Hz

        • Connectivity

          Cable length
          1.2  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          OFC

        • Accessories

          Adaptor plug
          • 3.5 - 6.3  mm
          • 2 x 3.5  mm
          Battery
          1.5 V R03/AAA

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          0.557  kg
          Height
          26  cm
          Length
          13.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.117  kg
          Tare weight
          0.44  kg
          Width
          12.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 97123 2
          Number of consumer packagings
          3

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          4.456  kg
          Height
          51.5  cm
          Length
          28.5  cm
          Nett weight
          0.936  kg
          Tare weight
          3.52  kg
          Width
          26  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 97124 9
          Number of consumer packagings
          24

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          3.4  cm
          Gross weight
          0.131  kg
          Height
          23.2  cm
          Nett weight
          0.039  kg
          Tare weight
          0.092  kg
          Width
          12.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 97122 5
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes ear caps
        • SHN adapter
        • Airplane plug
        • Battery
        • Control

