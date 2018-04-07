After using these headphones for a few months, I really like them. + for noise cancellation and price, - for sound quality if you're picky, otherwise not (the bass will be weak without NC switched on, but is boosted with NC on). I think the sound quality is good for the price. Like all NC headphones I know, there's no automatic power off, so if left on without being used, the battery will drain. Noise cancellation will work at low frequencies only, which is good and bad. On the good side, in a propeller passenger aircraft (or jet of course), you can have a comfortable conversation with a fellow passenger since voices don't get cancelled, but the bulk of aircraft noise is cancelled out. On the other hand, sounds from machine tools are only partially filtered since those sounds contain a lot of high frequencies. Even with machine tools, there is a huge reduction in the overall "hearing experience". As NC is activated, a brief electronic noise is heard, but it is only noticeable if no music is played or if no external sound are present. In all, a good pair of NC headphones that does wonders in the car, on the train or when flying.