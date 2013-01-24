Home
    Philips Avent

    Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set

    SCF277/01
    Avent
    Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes*
      Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set

      SCF277/01
      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

      AVENT Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel

      Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

      AVENT Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel See all benefits

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

      AVENT Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel See all benefits

      Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set

      Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

      AVENT Microwave Sterilizer Starter Set is compact and lightweight, ideal for home and travel See all benefits

        Sterilizes 6 bottles in 2 minutes*

        Ultra fast sterilizer, easy to use

        • Classic
        Just add water, load and place in the microwave

        Just add water, load and place in the microwave

        Just add water, load and place in the microwave for as little as 2 minutes. The exact length of the cycle will depend on the wattage of your microwave: 2 min at 1100-1850 Watt, 4 min at 850-1000 Watt, 6 min at 500-850 Watt.

        Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

        Convenient for travel. Fits most microwaves.

        The Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer has been designed to fit most microwaves in the market. Its small size makes it convenient for travel, ensuring that you always have a sterile bottle when you are going on a short overnight trip or on a longer holiday abroad. Also ideal as an extra sterilizer for the grandparents' house. Dimensions: 166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L) mm.

        Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

        Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

        Contents remain sterile for up to 24 hours if unopened

        Side grips close the lid securely

        Side grips close the lid securely

        The microwave sterilizer has clips on the side for extra safety. The clips close the lid securely so hot water cannot easily escape when you take the sterilizer out of the microwave. The side grips have also been designed to stay cooler to help you handle the sterilizer safely.

        Holds six Philips Avent bottles

        Holds six Philips Avent bottles

        Despite its small size, it is the only microwave sterilizer that is designed to fit 6 Philips Avent bottles. Whereas most microwave sterilizers will only fit 4 bottles, the Philips Avent Microwave Sterilizer allows you to sterilize a full day's worth of bottles in one go. It is also suitable for sterilizing breast pumps.

        Extra protection through natural steam sterilization

        Sterilizing is all about protecting your baby from particularly harmful milk bacteria until his immune system is strong enough. The Philips Avent Sterilizer uses the hospital method of steam sterilization, which is quick, easy, and efficient, with no chemicals involved.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Sterilization Time
          2 min at 1100-1850W, 4 min at 850-1000W, 6 min at 500-800W
          Water capacity
          200ml

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions
          166 (H), 280 (W), 280 (L)  mm
          Weight
          740  g

        • Country of origin

          England
          Yes

        • What is included

          Microwave steam sterilizer
          1  pcs
          Classic Bottle 4oz
          2  pcs
          Classic Bottle 9oz
          2  pcs
          Tongs
          1  pcs
          Measuring jug
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          0 - 6 months

            • 2 min at 1100-1850W, 4 min at 850-1000W, 6 min at 500-800W.

