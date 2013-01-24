Monitor the humidity & temperature in the baby`s room

Combined humidity and temperature sensor allows you to monitor the climate in baby's room. Your baby can't regulate its body temperature as well as you can and a slight change in temperature, and too much or too little humidity can make your baby restless. A specially combined humidity and temperature sensor will immediately alert you, through the digital display on the parent unit, if the climate in your baby's room changes. Monitor the complete climate in baby's room