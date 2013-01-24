Home
    Philips Avent

    Avent Baby Compact Travel Bag

    SCD151/70
    Avent
    • The essential carry bag for short trips The essential carry bag for short trips The essential carry bag for short trips
      Philips Avent Avent Baby Compact Travel Bag

      SCD151/70
      The essential carry bag for short trips

      Designed for a quick trip to the shops or to visit a friend for a couple of hours, this essential stylish bag in premium quality, wipe-clean microfibre, accomodates a feed and change for baby and has an internal pocket for personal items. See all benefits

        The essential carry bag for short trips

        Easy pack - Easy carry

        • Navy
        Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

        Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

        3M Thinsulate™ pocket keeps two Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready-mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours.

        Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

        Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

        The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

        Lined pocket for keeping wipes moist

        Lined pocket for keeping wipes moist

        Main compartment big enough for clothes and nappies

        Main compartment big enough for clothes and nappies

        Wide adjustable shoulder strap

        The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Baby changing mat
          1  pcs
          CompactBag
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stages
          • 6 - 12 months
          • 0 - 6 months

