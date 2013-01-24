Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    Philips Avent

    Avent TravelBag

    SCD149/60
    Avent
    Overall rating / 5
    Avent
    • Stylish, elegant weekender bag Stylish, elegant weekender bag Stylish, elegant weekender bag
      -{discount-value}

      Philips Avent Avent TravelBag

      SCD149/60
      Overall rating / 5

      Stylish, elegant weekender bag

      For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy AVENT travel bag comes complete with all you need. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $149.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Avent TravelBag

      Stylish, elegant weekender bag

      For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy AVENT travel bag comes complete with all you need. See all benefits

      Stylish, elegant weekender bag

      For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy AVENT travel bag comes complete with all you need. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $149.95
      Find similar products

      Philips Avent Avent TravelBag

      Stylish, elegant weekender bag

      For weekends away, sleepovers with grandparents or as a carry-on for air travel, this roomy AVENT travel bag comes complete with all you need. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all unmapped

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avent TravelBag

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Stylish, elegant weekender bag

        Baby travel bag for longer trips

        • Black
        Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

        Lightweight, wipe-clean microfiber

        The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.

        Insulated bottle carrier

        Insulated bottle carrier

        Insulated bottle carrier to keep 2 Avent Bottles of pre-boiled hot water warm or cold ready mixed formula/breast milk cool for several hours

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • What is included

          Baby changing mat
          1  pcs
          Travel bag
          1  pcs
          Insulated bottle carrier
          1  pcs
          Baby laundry bag
          1  pcs
          Personal items bag
          1  pcs

        • Development stages

          Stage
          • 6 - 12 months
          • 0 - 6 months

        • Design

          Color
          Comes in various colors

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method

            Help with your online order

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns, Replace, Refunds and Cancellations