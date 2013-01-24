Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
One bag, two looks
The Philips AVENT Urban bag SCD148/50 has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an AVENT Baby Bag. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
One bag, two looks
The Philips AVENT Urban bag SCD148/50 has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an AVENT Baby Bag. See all benefits
One bag, two looks
The Philips AVENT Urban bag SCD148/50 has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an AVENT Baby Bag. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
One bag, two looks
The Philips AVENT Urban bag SCD148/50 has two stylish front flaps to change the look of the bag with the seasons or your wardrobe and has all the features of an AVENT Baby Bag. See all benefits
Avent urban bag
Philips shop price
Total:
For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.
The microfibre is lightweight and easy to clean.
The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort
Country of origin
What is included
Development stages
Design