      Lightweight Headphones

      SBCHL140/00
      Overall rating / 5

      Ultra lightweight

      An ultra lightweight headphone for extended use, with air vents for rich deep sound.

        Ultra lightweight

        Reinforced cable connection ensures extra durability

        A soft plastic part on the earshell reduces cable strain, protects the connection and prevents damage from repeated bending.

        Ultra lightweight headband improves comfort and fit

        The slim, lightweight stainless steel headband is so light you'll hardly notice you're wearing it.

        30mm speaker driver delivers big sound performance

        Compact for wearing comfort yet big enough to deliver crisp, powerful sound, the 30 mm speaker driver is a perfect size for non-distorted listening enjoyment.

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound

        Bass beat vents allow air movement for better sound with a deep rich bass.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          open
          Magnet type
          Ferrite
          Diaphragm
          Mylar dome
          Voice coil
          copper
          Frequency response
          18 - 20 000  Hz
          Impedance
          32  ohm
          Maximum power input
          100  mW
          Sensitivity
          96  dB
          Speaker diameter
          30  mm
          Type
          Dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Cable Connection
          two-parallel, symmetric
          Cable length
          1  m
          Connector
          3.5  mm
          Finishing of connector
          chrome-plated
          Type of cable
          copper

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          1.27  kg
          Height
          25  cm
          Length
          35.8  cm
          Nett weight
          0.93  kg
          Tare weight
          0.34  kg
          Width
          18.9  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 75945 8
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          10.68  kg
          Height
          52.1  cm
          Length
          73  cm
          Nett weight
          2.928  kg
          Tare weight
          7.752  kg
          Width
          40.5  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 75946 5
          Number of consumer packagings
          48

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          5.6  cm
          Gross weight
          0.154  kg
          Height
          22.1  cm
          Nett weight
          0.061  kg
          Tare weight
          0.093  kg
          Width
          17.8  cm
          EAN
          87 10895 75944 1
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Blister

