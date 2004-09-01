Home
    Audio cassette cleaner

    SBCAC100/00
    Cleans & Protects
      Audio cassette cleaner

      SBCAC100/00
      Cleans & Protects

      Non-abrasive cassette deck cleaner with special cleaning fluid.

      Audio cassette cleaner

      Cleans & Protects

      Non-abrasive cassette deck cleaner with special cleaning fluid.

      Cleans & Protects

      Non-abrasive cassette deck cleaner with special cleaning fluid.

      Audio cassette cleaner

      Cleans & Protects

      Non-abrasive cassette deck cleaner with special cleaning fluid.

        Cleans & Protects

        Non-abrasive cloth tape safely cleans the player's heads

        Non-abrasive cloth tape gently travels across the player's heads, removing all dust, dirt and oxide build-up.

        Special cleaning fluid removes dust, dirt and oxide build-up

        This cleaning fluid is specially formulated to gently clean away dirt, dust and oxide build-up. Works with the non-abrasive cloth tape.

        Simple operation as easy as playing a tape

        Simple operation as easy as playing a tape. Just apply fluid and "play".

        Safe, wet cleaning system

        Specially formulated cleaning fluid and non-abrasive cloth tape work together to thoroughly and safely clean away dust, dirt and oxide build-up.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          22.9  cm
          Width
          10.3  cm
          Depth
          2.5  cm
          Nett weight
          .035  kg
          Gross weight
          .085  kg
          Tare weight
          .05  kg

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          92  cm
          Width
          23  cm
          Height
          47  cm
          Nett weight
          8  kg
          Gross weight
          18.5  kg
          Tare weight
          10.5  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          23  cm
          Width
          21  cm
          Height
          17.5  cm
          Nett weight
          .8  kg
          Gross weight
          1.85  kg
          Tare weight
          1.05  kg

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

