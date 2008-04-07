Home
    Screen protector/cleaning kit

    SAC3540W/97
    Protect your MP3 player screen
      Screen protector/cleaning kit

      SAC3540W/97
      Protect your MP3 player screen

      Protect your MP3 player from scratches, debris and dust.

        Protect your MP3 player screen

        • Universal
        • MP3

        Streak-free cleaning gel for spotless screens

        Enjoy a spotless screen with this streak-free cleaning gel, specially formulated not to leave any kind of residue on your screen.

        Lint-free microfiber cloth cleans safely and thoroughly

        Safely and thoroughly clean your screen with this lint-free microfiber cloth, designed to eliminate dust, dirt and fingerprints without leaving anything behind.

        Safe, drip-free formula

        This drip-free formula is easily sprayed on the screen, then wiped off. It is completely drip-free to keep your equipment safe and dry.

        Lint-free, reusable, washable microfiber cloth

        This reusable microfiber cloth may be washed gently in soap and water, then air dryed. You may use it over and over again.

        Protective film

        This piece of anti-reflective film lays over the menu screen to protect against scratches and dust.

        Fixer strip

        This handy tool removes any bubbles that may occur when applying the protective film.

        Superfine microfiber cleaning pouch

        For added protection, store your MP3 player in the cleaning cloth pouch.

        Technical Specifications

        • Outer Carton

          Gross weight
          2.3  kg
          Height
          22.5  cm
          Length
          34  cm
          Nett weight
          1.296  kg
          Tare weight
          1.004  kg
          Width
          32  cm

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          2  cm
          Gross weight
          .04  kg
          Height
          19  cm
          Nett weight
          .036  kg
          Tare weight
          .004  kg
          Width
          13  cm

        • Inner Carton

          Gross weight
          .3  kg
          Height
          20.5  cm
          Length
          16  cm
          Nett weight
          .216  kg
          Tare weight
          .084  kg
          Width
          10.5  cm

