    CD lens cleaner

    SAC2560W/10
    Clean and protect your CD and DVD player
      CD lens cleaner

      SAC2560W/10

      Clean and protect your CD and DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your CD and DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a CD and DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust and debris.

      Regular cleaning of your CD and DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a CD and DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust and debris.

      Clean and protect your CD and DVD player

      Regular cleaning of your CD and DVD player's lens ensures optimum performance of your equipment. It is important to keep a CD and DVD player optical laser lens clean and dust free. This dry-brush system safely removes dust and debris. See all benefits

        Clean and protect your CD and DVD player

        • CD and DVD
        Voice instructions in 14 languages

        Voice instructions in 14 languages

        The voice instructions on this easy to use CD lens cleaner guide you through the cleaning process in one of the 14 languages provided.

        Safe dry brush cleaning system

        The dry brush cleaning system safely removes dust, debris and other contaminants from the CD/DVD players laser lens, leaving it clean and performing optimally.

        Technical Specifications

        • Storage Media

          Supported formats
          • CD-Audio
          • CD-ROM
          • DVD-ROM

        • Accessories

          User Manual
          14 languages

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          24.6  cm
          Width
          15.7  cm
          Depth
          1.3  cm
          Nett weight
          0.080  kg
          Gross weight
          0.117  kg
          Tare weight
          0.037  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 37905 6
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Carton

        • Inner Carton

          Length
          17.8  cm
          Width
          9.1  cm
          Height
          27.7  cm
          Nett weight
          0.480  kg
          Gross weight
          0.835  kg
          Tare weight
          0.355  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 37906 3
          Number of consumer packagings
          6

        • Outer Carton

          Length
          54.9  cm
          Width
          38.1  cm
          Height
          30.2  cm
          Nett weight
          5.760  kg
          Gross weight
          10.850  kg
          Tare weight
          5.090  kg
          EAN
          87 12581 37907 0
          Number of consumer packagings
          72

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

