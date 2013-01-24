Home
    OneBlade

    Replaceable blade

    QP220/50
    • Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
      OneBlade Replaceable blade

      QP220/50
      Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

      The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all. See all benefits

        OneBlade

        OneBlade

        Replaceable blade

        Trim, edge and shave any length of hair

        Designed to cut hair, not skin

        • Trim, edge, shave
        • 2 replaceable blades
        • Fits on all OneBlade handles
        • Each lasts up to 4 months*
        Unique OneBlade technology

        Unique OneBlade technology

        The Philips OneBlade has a revolutionary technology designed for facial styling and body grooming. It can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter (200x per second) so it's efficient - even on longer hairs.

        Durable OneBlade

        Durable OneBlade

        The blades are designed for lasting performance. For optimal performance, you will only need to replace each blade every 4 months*. Replacement is easy and hassle free.

        Technical Specifications

        • Trimming & shaving performance

          Shaving system
          • Contour-following technology
          • Dual protection system
          Trimming system
          Contour-following technology

        • OneBlade replacement blade

          Replacement blades per package
          2
          Fits product type
          • OneBlade (QP25xx)
          • OneBlade (QP26xx)
          • OneBlade Pro (QP65xx)
          • OneBlade Pro (QP66xx)

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

            • Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.

