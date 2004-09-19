Home
    Sport audio player

    PSA220/10
    Overall rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      MP3 and FM Radio go running together. The mp3 is pure solid-state - no moving parts for 100% skip-free wearable sport audio. Innovation for athletes, mp3 can be worn on the arm or waist using the 5-key remote control waist belt. See all benefits

        Innovation for Athletes

        256MB Digital audio player

        • 256MB*
        MP3 and WMA playback

        MP3 and WMA playback

        Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your GoGear player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

        Equalizer to suit your music preferences

        Equalizer to suit your music preferences

        GoGear Players with Equalizer, utilize technology to automatically set the optimum sound frequency balance for a chosen music style. Whether it is Jazz, Rock or Pop that you are listening to, using the Equalizer preset setting allows you to enjoy the optimum sound for that music style.

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Dynamic Bass Boost electronically enhances the low tones

        Activate the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB), and the low-end bass frequencies are electronically enhanced to achieve consistent sound reproduction, especially when the speaker volume is set at a low level. You hear impressive bass at all times.

        Digital FM tuner with 10 presets

        Digital FM tuner with 10 presets

        Digital Media Manager for easy media management

        Digital Media Manager is software from Philips that lets you easily transfer music, photo and video files from your device to your PC and vice versa. The software recognizes your device when it is connected to the PC. Using simple point and click, you can easily transfer files between the PC and a variety of Philips devices.

        Technical Specifications

        • Picture/Display

          Backlight
          Yes
          Backlight color
          White
          Indications
          • album name
          • artist name
          • Battery status
          • DBB
          • frequency
          • pre-set station
          • time
          • track
          Type
          LCD

        • Sound

          Bass enhancement
          Digital Bass Boost
          Equalizer settings
          • Funk
          • Hip Hop
          • Rock
          • Techno
          Frequency response
          20 - 20 000  Hz
          Signal to noise ratio
          >80
          Output power (RMS)
          2 - 5mW
          Volume Control
          digital

        • Audio Playback

          Compression format
          • MP3
          • Windows Media™ Audio
          ID3 Tag support
          • Album indication
          • Album title and artist name
          • Genre title
          • Track title and artist name
          ID3-tag support
          Yes
          MP3 bit rates
          8-320 kbps and VBR
          WMA bit rates
          32 - 192 kbps

        • Storage Media

          Built-in memory capacity
          256
          Built-in memory type
          NAND Flash
          Mass storage class compliant
          Yes
          Music memory capacity, MP3
          up to 65 (128 kbps)
          Music memory capacity, WMA
          up to 130 (64 kbps)

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Frequency range
          87.5 - 108  MHz
          Station presets
          10
          Tuner Bands
          FM Stereo

        • Connectivity

          DC in
          5V
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Line-out
          3,5  mm
          USB
          USB 1.1

        • Accessories

          AC/DC Adaptor/Charger
          AY4102
          Carrier
          AY4207
          CD-ROM
          AY4485
          Headphones
          SBC HJ030/77
          USB cable
          AY3912
          Waistband rc, extens., armband
          AY4002

        • Software

          DMM
          Yes

        • Green Specifications

          Lead-free soldered product
          Yes

        • System Requirements

          CD-ROM drive
          Yes
          Hard disk space
          1 GB
          Mac OS
          10
          PC OS
          Windows® 98 SE, 2000, ME, XP
          Processor
          300 MHz processor or better
          RAM memory
          256 MB RAM
          USB
          Free USB port

        • Dimensions

          Master carton quantity
          3
          Packaging Depth
          192  mm
          Packaging Height
          95  mm
          Packaging Width
          192  mm
          Packaging type
          D-box
          Product depth
          27  mm
          Product height
          27  mm
          Product width
          71  mm
          Product weight
          0.070  kg

        • Power

          Adaptor type
          100 - 240V
          Automatic Power off
          SmartSave
          Battery capacity
          600
          Battery Type
          Li-ion
          Charging time
          4 hrs full, 1 hr fast charge  hr
          Operating time on battery
          10  hr
          Rechargeable
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

