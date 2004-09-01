Home
    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MCM530/30
    • Remote Control MP3 Music from Your PC Remote Control MP3 Music from Your PC Remote Control MP3 Music from Your PC
      Micro Hi-Fi System

      MCM530/30
      Remote Control MP3 Music from Your PC

      Enjoy the freedom of remote controlling your MP3 Music from your PC and savoring it through the MCM530's powerful, dynamic speakers. With USB PC Link for MP3 streaming and Max Sound, music lovers will appreciate this complete audio solution See all benefits

        Remote Control MP3 Music from Your PC

        • MP3
        Playback 50 hours of MP3 music from 5 CDs

        Playback 50 hours of MP3 music from 5 CDs

        MP3 is a revolutionary compression technology by which large digital music files can be made up to 10 times smaller without radically degrading their audio quality. A singe CD can store up to 10 hrs of music. With 5 CD-tray, it allows you to play 50 hours of music. MP3 has become the standard audio compression format, allowing quick and easy audio file transfer.

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound for instant power boost

        MAX Sound technology produces an instant boost in bass, maximizing volume performance and instantly creating the most impressive listening experience with just the touch of a button. Its sophisticated electronic circuitry calibrates existing sound and volume settings, instantly boosting bass and volume to maximum levels without distortion. The end result is a noticeable amplifying of both sound spectrum and volume and a potent audio boost that will add mileage to any music.

        2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

        2-Way Bass Reflex Speaker System for powerful sound

        USB PC link turns your PC into a massive MP3 music jukebox

        USB PC Link lets you playback your MP3 music through the powerful speakers of Philips sound systems instead of your PC speakers. By connecting a PC directly to your audio system with a USB cable, you can stream MP3 music directly to your sound system, transforming your PC into a 'massive MP3 music jukebox'. The control buttons on the sound system and remote control provide easy navigation and control of the MP3 music stored in the MusicMatch Playlist. You can also view song title information as well as elapsed play time on the sound system's display.

        Class 'D' digital amplifier for quality sound performance

        Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier takes an analog signal, converts it into a digital signal and then amplifies the signal digitally. The signal then enters a demodulation filter to give the final output. The amplified digital output delivers all the advantages of digital audio, including improved sound quality. In addition, Class ‘D’ Digital Amplifier has greater than 90% efficiency compared to traditional AB amplifiers. This high efficiency translates into a powerful amplifier with a small footprint.

        2500W PMPO / 150W RMS total power

        This system has 2500W PMPO / 150W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x75 watts RMS
          Sound Enhancement
          • MAX Sound
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Virtual Environment Control
          • Class "D" Digital Amplifier

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 5.25" woofer
          • 2" tweeter
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 99-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/disk/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Tray
          Number of Discs
          5
          PC Link playback mode
          • USB connection
          • By-pack Musicmatch software
          • Navigate MP3 music via RC
          • Track + playlist info display
          PC Link sound enhancement
          By-pack Sound Agent Software

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          • Easy Set (Plug & Play)
          • Auto Store

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line in
          PC Link
          USB 2.0
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          Green FTD
          Indications
          DIM mode
          Eco Power Standby
          0.6 watt

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • FM/MW Antenna
          • AC Power Cord
          USB cable
          3-meter
          Remote control
          32-key with 2xAA Batteries
          CD-ROM
          installation disc

        • Software

          USB PC Link driver
          Yes
          Music Match Jukebox
          Music Match Jukebox
          Philips Sound Agent 2
          Yes, for Windows 2000/XP

        • System Requirements

          CD-ROM drive
          Yes
          USB
          Free USB port
          Processor
          Intel Pentium MMX200 or higher
          PC OS
          Windows 98 SE, 2000, ME, XP
          Hard disk space
          80 MB

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          175  mm
          Set Height
          268  mm
          Set Depth
          316  mm
          Main speaker width
          180  mm
          Main Speaker height
          268  mm
          Main speaker depth
          220  mm
          Packaging Width
          521  mm
          Packaging Height
          374  mm
          Packaging Depth
          410  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          12.9  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • FM/MW Antenna
        • AC Power Cord

