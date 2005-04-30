Home
    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MCD280/30
    DVD, MP3-CD and WMA-CD playback
      Micro Hi-Fi System

      MCD280/30
      DVD, MP3-CD and WMA-CD playback

      DVD, MP3-CD and WMA-CD playback

You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD and MP3-CD/WMA-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music or be a Karaoke star. Home entertainment will never be the same again!

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      DVD, MP3-CD and WMA-CD playback

      You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD and MP3-CD/WMA-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music or be a Karaoke star. Home entertainment will never be the same again! See all benefits

      DVD, MP3-CD and WMA-CD playback

      You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD and MP3-CD/WMA-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music or be a Karaoke star. Home entertainment will never be the same again! See all benefits

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      DVD, MP3-CD and WMA-CD playback

      You're in touch with the latest and the coolest - now get a load of the hot 2-in-1 Micro Hi-Fi with DVD and MP3-CD/WMA-CD playback! Relax to your fave movies and music or be a Karaoke star. Home entertainment will never be the same again! See all benefits

        DVD, MP3-CD and WMA-CD playback

        • DVD
        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        Play DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) & Picture CD

        The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, (S)VCD, MP3-CD, WMA-CD, CD(RW) and Picture CD - all of them can play on the player. SVCD stands for "Super VideoCD". The quality of a SVCD is much better than a VCD, especially much more sharpen picture than a VCD because of the higher resolution. CD(RW) is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

        Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Wake up and sleep timer functions

        Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. This Philips Clock radio awakens you to radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. The Sleep Timer allows you to program the required length of time for music to coincide with how long you normally take to fall asleep. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a morning buzzer that produces a steady tone, or listening to your favorite music as you go to sleep, this clock radio has it all.

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

        Karaoke for endless singing entertainment

        The Karaoke feature on your DVD player provides endless entertainment and maximum audio and singing enjoyment.You can enhance your performance by adding an ‘echo’ effect to your voice. The key controls allows you to choose the optimal key for your personal vocal range.

        Dolby Digital, built-in dts decoder

        Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues. Further, a built-in DTS decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism.

        Incredible Surround™ for enhanced audio enjoyment

        Incredible Surround is an audio technology from Philips that dramatically magnifies the sound field to immerse you in the audio. Using state-of-the-art electronic phase shifting, Incredible Surround mixes sounds from left and right in such a way that it expands the virtual distance between the two speakers. This wider spread greatly enhances the stereo effect and creates a more natural sound dimension. Incredible Surround allows you to experience total surround with greater depth and width of sound, without the use of additional speakers.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x10 watts RMS
          Sound Enhancement
          • Incredible Surround
          • Digital Sound Control 4 modes
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • DTS

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 4" woofer
          • Piezo tweeter
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • Picture CD
          DVD Region.
          4
          Disc Playback Modes
          • Zoom
          • Slow Motion
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • A-B Repeat

        • Audio Playback

          Cassette Deck Technology
          Logic
          Cassette Playback Modes
          • Electronic Speed Control
          • Full Auto Stop
          • Tape Counter
          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          • WMA
          Disc Playback Modes
          • 20-Track Programmable
          • Repeat/one/all/program
          • Shuffle Play
          Loader Type
          Top

        • Audio Recording

          Recording Media
          Tape
          Tape Recording Enhancement
          • CD Synchro Start Recording
          • Timer for recording from tuner
          • Automatic Recording Level

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Station presets
          40
          Tuner Bands
          • FM
          • MW
          Tuner Enhancements
          Auto Store

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line in
          Video Output - Analog
          • Component Y Pb Pr (cinch)
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          • Composite CVBS (yellow cinch)
          Microphone
          Microphone socket
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Other connections
          • Active subwoofer Pre-out
          • Digital audio coaxial out
          • Line out
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna

        • Convenience

          Karaoke
          • Echo control
          • Key control
          • MIC volume
          Alarms
          • CD Alarm
          • Radio Alarm
          • Tape alarm
          • Sleep timer
          Clock
          On main display
          Display Type
          LCD
          Backlight color
          Blue
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • French
          • Spanish

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • Component video cable (R/G/B)
          • Audio Cable
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          45-key with 2xAA batteries

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          140  mm
          Set Height
          220  mm
          Set Depth
          263  mm
          Main speaker width
          130  mm
          Main Speaker height
          220  mm
          Main speaker depth
          215  mm
          Packaging Width
          453  mm
          Packaging Height
          310  mm
          Packaging Depth
          320  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          8.0  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • Component video cable (R/G/B)
        • Audio Cable
        • FM/MW Antenna

