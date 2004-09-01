Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Micro Hi-Fi System

    MC-D370/30
    Overall rating / 5
    • DVD, VCD and MP3-CD playback DVD, VCD and MP3-CD playback DVD, VCD and MP3-CD playback
      -{discount-value}

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      MC-D370/30
      Overall rating / 5

      DVD, VCD and MP3-CD playback

      DVD Micro System with Dolby Digital and DTS. But don't be fooled by its diminutive size. Packing 2 x 25 watts RMS into its small frame, and equipped with Virtual Surround sound and full DVD, DVD+RW, VCD , MP3, CD and CDRW playback. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      DVD, VCD and MP3-CD playback

      DVD Micro System with Dolby Digital and DTS. But don't be fooled by its diminutive size. Packing 2 x 25 watts RMS into its small frame, and equipped with Virtual Surround sound and full DVD, DVD+RW, VCD , MP3, CD and CDRW playback. See all benefits

      DVD, VCD and MP3-CD playback

      DVD Micro System with Dolby Digital and DTS. But don't be fooled by its diminutive size. Packing 2 x 25 watts RMS into its small frame, and equipped with Virtual Surround sound and full DVD, DVD+RW, VCD , MP3, CD and CDRW playback. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Micro Hi-Fi System

      DVD, VCD and MP3-CD playback

      DVD Micro System with Dolby Digital and DTS. But don't be fooled by its diminutive size. Packing 2 x 25 watts RMS into its small frame, and equipped with Virtual Surround sound and full DVD, DVD+RW, VCD , MP3, CD and CDRW playback. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all Audio Home Systems

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Micro Hi-Fi System

        Micro Hi-Fi System

        Total:

        Register

        Subscribe to our newsletter

        DVD, VCD and MP3-CD playback

        • DVD
        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer for easy falling asleep to your favorite music

        Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital tuning with 40 preset stations for extra convenience

        Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.

        50W RMS total output power

        This Philips speaker has 50W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

        Digital Sound Control for music and movies

        (Optimal, Classic, Jazz, Rock or Drama, Action, Sci-Fi Concert) Digital Sound Control (or DSC) offers different sound settings tailored for specific musical styles and movie environment.

        Treble and Bass Control for easy high and low tone settings

        Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output Power
          2x25 watts RMS 2x25 watts RMS
          Sound Enhancement
          • Digital Sound Control
          • Treble and Bass Control
          • Virtual Surround Sound
          Sound System
          • Dolby Digital
          • DTS

        • Loudspeakers

          Main Speaker
          • 2 way
          • Bass Reflex Speaker System
          • 4" woofer
          • 1.75" Tweeter
          • Speaker grilles detachable

        • Video Playback

          Playback Media
          • DVD+RW
          • DVD-Video
          • Video CD/SVCD
          • Picture CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • Angle
          • Night mode
          • PBC
          • Repeat
          • Resume Playback from Stop
          • Screen Saver
          • Slow Motion
          • Zoom
          DVD Region.
          4
          Loader Type
          • Motorised
          • Top

        • Audio Playback

          Playback Media
          • CD
          • CD-R
          • CD-RW
          • MP3-CD
          Disc Playback Modes
          • A-B Repeat
          • 99-Track Programmable
          • Repeat one/album/all

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Station presets
          40
          RDS
          Station Name
          Tuner Bands
          • FM Stereo
          • MW

        • Connectivity

          Aux in
          Line in
          Headphone
          3.5 mm
          Video Output - Analog
          • S-Video (on Hosiden)
          • SCART
          • Video (3.5mm jack) 1x
          Other connections
          • Active subwoofer Pre-out
          • Digital audio coaxial out
          • Line out
          • FM Antenna
          • MW Antenna

        • Convenience

          Alarms
          Sleep timer
          Child Protection
          Parental Control
          Display Type
          • On Screen (OSD)
          • White FTD
          Eco Power Standby
          1 watt
          Indications
          DIM mode
          OSD Languages
          • English
          • French
          • German
          • Italian
          • Spanish

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Audio Cable
          • Scart Cable
          • Composite video cable (Y)
          • FM/MW Antenna
          Remote control
          45-key with 2xAA batteries

        • Dimensions

          Set Width
          180  mm
          Set Height
          135  mm
          Set Depth
          300  mm
          Main speaker width
          180  mm
          Main Speaker height
          135  mm
          Main speaker depth
          208  mm
          Packaging Width
          500  mm
          Packaging Height
          276  mm
          Packaging Depth
          384  mm
          Weight incl. Packaging
          10  kg

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Audio Cable
        • Scart Cable
        • Composite video cable (Y)
        • FM/MW Antenna

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.