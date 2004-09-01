Other items in the box
- Audio Cable
- Scart Cable
- Composite video cable (Y)
- FM/MW Antenna
DVD, VCD and MP3-CD playback
DVD Micro System with Dolby Digital and DTS. But don't be fooled by its diminutive size. Packing 2 x 25 watts RMS into its small frame, and equipped with Virtual Surround sound and full DVD, DVD+RW, VCD , MP3, CD and CDRW playback. See all benefits
Micro Hi-Fi System
Sleep timer lets you decide how long you want to listen to music or a radio station of your choice before falling asleep. Simply set a time limit (up to 1 hour) and choose a CD or radio station to listen to while you drift off to sleep. The set will continue to play for the selected duration and then automatically switch off to a power-efficient, silent stand-by mode. Sleep Timer lets you fall asleep to your favorite CD or radio DJ without counting sheep or worrying about wasting power.
Digital radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio station without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
This Philips speaker has 50W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.
(Optimal, Classic, Jazz, Rock or Drama, Action, Sci-Fi Concert) Digital Sound Control (or DSC) offers different sound settings tailored for specific musical styles and movie environment.
Treble and bass are equalizer features that control the high and low frequency sound levels of your audio respectively. Treble specifically regulates the amplification of the high tones in the music while bass controls the amplification level of the low tones. Using the up and down keys, the listener can conveniently place more or less emphasis on the low and high tones, or leave treble and bass flat to playback music according to its original recorded setting. Treble and Bass Control lets you listen to your music the way you like it.
