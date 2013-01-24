Home
    PEN20S

      The Philips PEN20S is a compact penlight, ideal for quick inspection jobs. Its 4 high-quality LEDs provide a bright, natural white light of 6,000K, producing up to 200lm, plus a 100lm spotlight. Recharge via USB and use hands-free.

        High-quality LUXEON® LED rechargeable compact lamp

        Compact lamp that provides bright, natural light

        • 200 lm Boost / 100 lm Eco
        • Versatile hands-free use
        • 100 lm spotlight on the top
        • Long-life battery up to 4H

        Work comfortably and fatigue-free

        Philips PEN20S produces a 6,000K natural white light that improves visual comfort and reduces eye strain for fatigue-free working.

        Choose 100lm in 'Eco' mode or an intense 200lm in 'Boost'

        The main beam on the Philips PEN20S has two output levels. For everyday use and extended battery life, Eco mode provides you with a bright 100-lumen output. With Boost mode, you get an intense 200 lumen but shorter battery life. This flexibility allows you to choose the right light for the job at hand.

        Get a better view of your work

        The Philips PEN20S comes with a versatile 80° beam angle, perfect for lighting up the area in front of you. There's also a built-in 100-lumen spotlight for quick inspection jobs. Together, they offer a 20/20 view of what you're doing.

        Robust light designed to withstand tough workshop conditions

        When you’re busy working, it’s easy to drop and damage your equipment. That’s why it’s important the tools you use are built to last. The Philips PEN20S is water- and dust-resistant (IP54 rating). It's also IK07-rated to withstand impacts and drops from a height of up to 1.5 meters.

        Work continuously for up to 4 hours

        The Philips PEN20S is equipped with an advanced rechargeable battery. In Eco mode, you’ll get a bright 100-lumen beam for up to 4 hours of continuous use (the same applies to the 100-lumen spotlight). In Boost mode, you'll get an intense 200-lumen beam for about 2 hours of continuous use. A full battery charge takes just 2 hours using a standard micro-USB connector. A USB cable is provided in the pack, and the device is compatible with most USB chargers on the market.

        Work better with hands-free lighting

        With its built-in 80° swivel clip, you can easily hang the Philips PEN20S where you’re working. Or if you’re checking an engine, use the PEN20S's magnet to position the light just where you need it, and keep both hands free to get the job done.

        Technical Specifications

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          LPL67X1
          Ordering code
          05261231

        • Electrical characteristics

          Battery capacity
          1200  mAh
          Wattage
          1.8  W
          Battery run time (boost)
          Up to 2 hours
          Voltage
          3.2  V
          Battery run time (eco)
          Up to 4 hours
          Battery type
          LFP battery
          Charging cable type
          Rechargeable
          Plug type
          No Plug , Micro USB
          Battery charging time
          less than 2 hours
          Power source
          • Battery
          • LiFePO4 battery 3.2V 1200mAh

        • Light characteristics

          Color temperature
          6000  K
          Light output (pointer)
          100 lm
          LED lifetime
          10000 h
          Light output (eco)
          100 lm
          Beam angle (pointer)
          60°
          Beam angle
          80°
          Light output
          • 150-300 lumen  lumen
          • 200  lumen

        • Outerpack information

          Gross weight per piece
          816  g
          Height
          10.3  cm
          Length
          20.5  cm
          Width
          12.3  cm

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8719018052612
          EAN3
          8719018052629

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity / MOQ
          6
          Weight with batteries
          92  g
          Weight with cable
          104  g
          Size
          • Standard
          • Compact
          Cable length
          50 cm Micro USB
          Diameter
          N/A
          Weight without batteries
          N/A
          Weight without cable
          92 g
          Height
          18.7  cm
          Length
          5.3  cm
          Width
          2.8  cm

        • Product description

          Impact protection rating (IK)
          IK07
          Ingress protection rating (IP)
          IP54
          Magnet
          Yes
          Materials & finishing
          ABS
          Resistant to
          • oil
          • grease
          • workshop solvents
          Technology
          LED
          UV leak detector
          No
          Number of LEDs
          4+1
          Operating temperature
          0°C to 40°C
          Orientable light
          80° pivoting lamp head
          Range
          PEN
          Hook
          80° swivel clip with manet
          Hands free options
          Hook, Magnets
          Headband
          No

        • Marketing specifications

          Product highlight
          Rechargebale work lamp
          Expected benefits
          • See better
          • Work better

