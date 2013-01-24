Search terms
Not a single word lost
The Telephone Pickup Microphone allows telephone conversations to be recorded easily. Just plug it into your voice recorder and put the earpiece into your ear. The Telephone Pickup Microphone captures both sides of the conversation.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Telephone pickup microphone
The handy pickup microphone comes with soft and ergonomically shaped earplugs for an optimal user experience.
The practical retractable cord makes the handling of the pickup microphone a pleasure.
No batteries required. Just plug-in and use instantly.
Convenient and simple plug-and-play installation.
The Telephone Pickup Microphone is suitable for all telephones including cell phones, home phones or pay phones and therefore allows you to record all your important conversations without an adapter.
The Super-sensitive microphone captures every spoken word in an outstanding quality.
