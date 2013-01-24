Home
    Philips Sonicare W3 Premium White

    Standard sonic toothbrush heads

    HX9062/96
    Sonicare
    A whiter, brighter smile
      Philips Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX9062/96
      A whiter, brighter smile

      Food and drinks can make your smile less than bright. Our Premium White brush head can boost your smile's whiteness. Polishing bristles remove surface stains to visibly whiten teeth in just 3 days, while you get an exceptional deep clean.

      Philips Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      Philips Sonicare W3 Premium White Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      A whiter, brighter smile

      Food and drinks can make your smile less than bright. Our Premium White brush head can boost your smile's whiteness. Polishing bristles remove surface stains to visibly whiten teeth in just 3 days, while you get an exceptional deep clean. See all benefits

        A whiter, brighter smile

        Removes 100% more stains, in just 3 days*

        • 2-pack
        • Standard size
        • Click-on
        • BrushSync mode pairing
        Removes up to 100% more surface stains in just 3 days*

        Removes up to 100% more surface stains in just 3 days*

        Dense bristles packed into the center of the Philips Sonicare Premium White brush head work hard to remove plaque, and everyday surface stains from food and drinks. Flexing sides let bristles contour to the unique shape of your teeth and gums for deep cleaning and a brighter smile in just 3 days.

        Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        Up to 4x more surface contact** for an effortless deep clean

        You get a personalized clean every time you brush with our adaptive cleaning technology. Soft, flexible rubber sides let Premium White adapt to the unique contours of your mouth. Our bristles adjust to your gums and teeth, giving you up to 4x more surface contact** than a regular brush head for deeper cleaning, even in hard to reach spots. The adaptive cleaning technology also allows gentle tracking along the gumline and absorb excessive brushing pressure, and enables an enhanced sweeping motion for a unique in-mouth feel and superior cleaning.

        Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        Up to 10x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

        With Premium White, you get exceptional cleaning as well as daily whitening. Its flexible design helps remove up to 10x more plaque**** from teeth and along the gum line for a deep clean you can see and feel.

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

        Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

        Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        Tested to meet your oral health needs

        All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Click-on design for simple brush head placement

        Your Premium White brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

        Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results***

        You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature***. The Philips Sonicare C3 Premium White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle***, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional whitening. All you need to do is start brushing.

        Technical Specifications

        • Items included

          Brush heads
          2 W3 Premium White standard

        • Design and finishing

          Smart Brush Head Recognition
          Yes
          Bristle stiffness feel
          Medium soft
          Color
          Black
          Material brush head
          Soft, flexible rubber sides
          Reminder bristles
          Blue bristle color fade away
          Size
          Standard

        • Compatibility

          Brush head system
          Click-on
          Suitable for these models
          • 2 Series plaque control
          • 2 Series plaque defense
          • 3 Series gum health
          • DiamondClean
          • DiamondClean Smart
          • EasyClean
          • Essence+
          • FlexCare
          • FlexCare Platinum
          • FlexCare Platinum Connected
          • FlexCare+
          • for Kids
          • HealthyWhite
          • HealthyWhite+
          • PowerUp

        • Quality and performance

          Replacement
          Every 3 months
          Tested
          for optimal usage

        • Health benefits

          Plaque removal
          Removes 10x more plaque****
          Whitening
          Removes 100% more stains*

