Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 Year Warranty

    • Free delivery on orders over $100 for all orders placed via www.philips.com.au

    HX8032/05 Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra AirFloss Ultra - Interdental nozzles
    View product

    Philips Sonicare AirFloss Ultra AirFloss Ultra - Interdental nozzles

    HX8032/05

    Get exactly the support you need

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Troubleshooting

    Other faults (2)
    Functionality (1)
    Device (2)
    Back to other questions
    Back to other questions

    Other useful links

    Manuals & Documentation

    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Find service center

    Search

    We love to help you in person

    Suggested products

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • * when used in conjunction with a manual toothbrush and anti-microbial mouth wash in patients with mild to moderate gingivitis; AirFloss is designed to help inconsistent flossers develop a healthy daily interdental cleaning routine. Please see Q&A under Support tab for further details.
          • * * From treated areas; In a lab study, actual in-mouth results may vary.
          • or your money back

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method

          Help with your online order

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order